Djokovic Faces Deportation after Australian Revoke His Visa

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic faces deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, three days away from the start of the 2022 Australian Open.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke released a statement explaining that his decision to cancel the men’s world number one’s visa was made “in the public interest”.

Djokovic, who has won the Melbourne Grand Slam three years running and nine times in his career, can appeal the decision in Federal Circuit and Family Court.

The 34-year-old was included in Thursday’s first-round draw amid the wait for a decision over whether he could remain in the country, and had been due to begin his pursuit of a 21st Grand Slam title against unseeded Serb Miomir Kecmanovic.

Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“The decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

