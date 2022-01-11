LSDPC Delivers Mass Housing at Affordable Prices

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) has delivered 480 units of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats at B.O. Benson Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu to be sold between N5,000,000 – N13,500,000.

This project, which was supervised by the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, is in response to the ever-rising demand for affordable houses and as part of the Lagos State Government’s continued efforts to reduce the housing deficit across the state, according to the Corporation.

The development, which started during the administration of former Governor and now Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, was delivered and commissioned by the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in November 2021.

The project is designed to provide decent accommodation for sub-urban dwellers thereby increasing the stock of decent homes in the State. This does not only reduce the housing deficit in the State but also provide conducive environments for family and communal living in all parts of the State.

B.O. Benson Estate, Ibeshe sits on a land area of 15 hectares opposite Nichemtex factory, Baiyeku LCDA, Ibeshe Road. It was executed by seasoned professionals in the Corporation (LSDPC) and built by contractors who employed artisans within the locality, giving opportunities for local residents to be a part of the project first hand.

Consequently, this led to economic growth and employment around the area.

LSDPC has been privileged to have worked alongside the Ministry of Housing in the execution and completion of a series of LagosHoms in the State namely; Anthony Enahoro Housing Estate, Ogba, LagosHoms Shitta Surulere, LagosHoms Suco Road, Oko Oba, LagosHoms Akerele/Randle, Surulere and LagosHoms Amuwo Odofin.

The estate is an architectural showpiece erected in its environ. It is an edifice of real estate development equipped with modern facilities to provide homes for the people in a conducive, serene and well planned environment.

The structure comprises 40 blocks of 480 units of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats. Each flat comes with kitchen fittings, store and visitor’s toilet. External features of the estate include 7 Nos. Transformer, 1 injection Station, 2 Refuse Houses, Car park, Water Treatment Plant, GRD/Overhead Water Tanks, Borehole and 2 Pump Houses.

Among other ancillary buildings include Generator House, Community Halls, Roads/Drains and Central Sewage System.

The B.O. Benson Estate is one of the several laudable developments delivered by LSDPC. This recent project which was jointly financed by the Ministry of Housing and the Corporation is a proof of the commitment of the current administration’s progress towards the continuous delivery of decent housing to its citizens. It is the Corporation’s contribution towards the State government’s efforts at providing affordable housing for all Lagosians.

