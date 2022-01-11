Ighalo Apologises to Nigerians over Missed Tournament

Al Shabab’s forward, Odion Jude Ighalo, has apologised to Nigerian fans for missing the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ighalo was named in the Eagles’ final 28-man squad for this year’s edition which kicked off on Sunday.

However, his Saudi Arabian club refused to release him, claiming his call-up from the Nigeria Football Federation arrived after the deadline.

And in a post published on Super Eagles Instagram handle on Monday, Ighalo confirmed he will not be part of the Eagles squad.

He begged Nigerians to forgive him for missing the tournament. He however expressed confidence that the Super Eagles have the talent to go all the way to the final.

“Hi, my name is Odion Jude Ighalo. Here’s me wishing the Super Eagles all the very best at the AFCON tournament.

“Sorry I cannot be there but I’m supporting the boys all the way. We need prayers from Nigerians to support the team, to back them because with their prayers and support, the team will make Nigeria proud.

“Go boys and make us proud, you guys can do it. We have enough talent in that team that can take us to the final. God bless you guys,” Ighalo concluded in that his post on Instagram.

