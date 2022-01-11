Edo Gets VTOL Drone, Vehicle-mounted Mobile Mapper to Enhance Land Administration

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said the government has acquired a fixed-wing VTOL drone and a vehicle-mounted mobile mapper to improve land administration and management in the state.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the government has continued to deploy technology to ease the process of land registration and improve land management in the state.

Obaseki said ongoing land reforms by his administration through the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), especially the ease and convenience in processing title documents for landed property has further opened the state for economic growth and attracted several investors.

According to him, “The Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) has successfully installed a Continuous Operating Reference Station (CORS) to upgrade surveying, mapping and GPS applications in the State. It has also acquired a fixed-wing VTOL drone and a vehicle-mounted mobile mapper to enhance its operations in land administration in the state.”

He reassured that the state government will sustain ongoing reforms and programmes across all sectors of the state, aimed at boosting the confidence of investors and making the state an investment haven.

The governor further asserted that the government will continue to prioritise the promotion of social inclusion, economic empowerment for Edo citizens, through the deepening of investments in socio-economic, governance and security infrastructure; and through the implementation of initiatives that guarantee equal access to education, health care and social protection.

He noted that “In the last five years, we have undertaken transformational reforms targeted at overhauling the civil/public service, which is the engine that drives government. We are undertaking fundamental reforms in healthcare; emplacing foundational changes in the education system, revamping moribund infrastructure, prioritizing human capital development, and fast-tracking programmes and initiatives to drive inclusive growth.”

