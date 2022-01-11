COVID: Djokovic Wins Appeal against Cancellation of His Australian Visa

Judge rules he should be released, overturns government’s decision

Judge Anthony Kelly has ruled in Melbourne quashing the Australian government’s decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa and ordered that he should be him released within 30 minutes of the decision.

The Serbian tennis player flew into Melbourne last week, hoping to defend his Australian Open title after claiming to have medical Exemption from COVID vaccination. But instead he has been held in an immigration detention centre with Australia’s Border Authorities claiming no such authorization came from them. His visa to come into Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title was cancelled.

But in the ruling few minutes ago, the judge ruled that the respondent — in this case, the Ministry of Home Affairs — must pay Djokovic’s costs as agreed or assessed, the order added. All his belongings, including his passport, must be returned to him “as soon as reasonably practicable.”

The decision was officially made at 5:16 p.m. local time in Australia (1:16 a.m. ET), Kelly said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

