Lawmaker Backs Osinbajo for Presidency in 2023

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Member of the House of Representatives from Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Waive has called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

He, however, urged Osinbajo to contest on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) assuring that he will win the next year election with ease.

Waive, who is the only APC member of the House of Representatives from Delta State opined that nobody from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can match the candidacy of Prof. Osinbajo adding that the Vice President will win the 2023 elections with ease from the APC.

The lawmaker, who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power as well as Chairman Nigeria Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group, in a statement yesterday called on APC leaders to do

the needful and support Prof. Osinbajo if the party is to win the 2023 Presidential election.

He said that the vice president has displayed all the character traits of a good leader, adding that he has been a trustworthy and loyal deputy to President Mohammadu Buhari.

Hon. Waive noted that Prof Osinbajo has proven capacity to turn the fortunes of the country around building on the foundation laid by the present administration.

Nigeria, he said, needs a younger leader like Prof Osinbajo who has the presence of mind, vast contacts around the country and respect for the multi-ethnic and multi-religious dimensions of the country.

“Prof Osinbajo’s intellectual dept, managerial abilities, patience and tolerance is what our country needs at this crucial time in our history”, he emphasized.

Waive therefore, called on all people of goodwill to pray and work for the emergence of Prof Osinbajo as President of Nigeria in 2023.

