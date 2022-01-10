Buhari Commiserates with Iyiola Omisore over Father’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with a former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and the entire Omisore family over the demise of their father and Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba David Omisore.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the people of Ile-Ife in mourning the well-respected traditional ruler, who will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people, providing leadership with dignity, love and respect when it mattered most.

The president expressed hope that the Omisore family, friends and associates will continue to honour the departed patriarch’s avowed commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes and promoting harmony among different ethnic groups.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.

