Benue to Give N60m to 120 Families of Security Men Killed on Duty

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Government has stated that it would give financial support to families of more than 120 security personnel who were killed in the line of duty while defending the state from 2017 to date.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this yesterday during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in conjunction with the state government.

The governor explained that family members of each security personnel killed in the line of duty from 2017 till date would be supported with N500,000 each to cushion the effect of the absence of their breadwinners.

Ortom, who charged the people never to be hostile towards security personnel posted to the state, urged them to rather lend their support and assist them whenever the need arises.

He also pledged the state government continued support to all the security formations in the state for the effective discharge of their duties.

The governor, who regretted the killing of military men in Konshisha Local Government Area last year, prayed that such incident would never happen again in any part of the state, pointing out that the sacrifices security agents make in protecting lives and property should be acknowledged at all times.

He urged Christians to continue to pray for leaders in the country for divine direction, stressing that the hearts of kings are in the hands of God and He alone can direct what they can do.

In his sermon on the topic: ‘Profitable Remembrance’, Pastor in-Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dr. Aderemi Folasayo, acknowledged the unique role men and officers of the armed forces play in the country, stressing that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

He charged Nigerian leaders to be genuinely concerned about the search for lasting solution to challenges in the country, stressing that the sanctity of human lives must be of paramount concern to all.

In his remark, the Chairman of CAN, Benue State chapter, Reverend Akpen Leva, pledged the support of the Church in the state to the Armed Forces for God to give them the strength to continue to protect the people of the state and Nigeria at large.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

