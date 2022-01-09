Tony Elumelu’s Way

HighLife

Leading Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, has continued to keep the bar of youth empowerment attainments out of the reach of his peers. The visionary continues to inspire and energise, driving young people everywhere to dream great dreams, build the entire African economy with mind and mettle, and erect a lasting legacy for the present generation. The Elumelu way is the onwards and upwards way, the progressive march of the truly ingenious.

In the last three years, Elumelu has ridden on the might of his momentum to drive home, literally, the manifestation of his Africapitalism dream. Through his foundation, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Elumelu has time and again thrown his weight behind African youths. In this regard, one could argue that Elumelu conceived greatness in the minds and lives of some of these youths while thrusting it upon others.

The latest report with Elumelu’s markings has it that his foundation has begun accepting applications for the 2022 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. This time, it is expected that more young people from all 54 African countries will giddy up as they get on Elumelu’s very fast-paced—and very balanced—wagon of economic and social transformation.

Keeping with the typical provisions of the TEF program, every enterprising African youth is eligible for full-on empowerment. To the informed, this empowerment is a multi-layered package, with tangible possibilities of getting a $5000 seed capital, mentorship, business management training, and much more at the end of the day. Be that as it may, 2022’s edition is expected to exponentially exceed the past years’.

The 2021 TEF edition ended with Elumelu dishing out a total of $24.75 million to 5,000 promising entrepreneurs from all over Africa. Not to mention the matchless mentorship opportunities and training, the seed capital alone turned out to be a launching pad for each of the beneficiaries. As they (the beneficiaries) promised, Elumelu’s vision and goodwill will not be wasted.

And that is exactly what the Heirs Holdings man needed to hear.

With Elumelu, it can be seen that cash and capital are not all that there is to sustainable development. It starts with a vision, a people, besides a determination to see others rising above the limits of their circumstances, and rousing others to do the same.

