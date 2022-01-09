NANS Backs Anti-graft Initiative, Reforms in NPA

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the federal government to back the anti corruption initiative targeted at bringing reforms to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

The students’ body added that there was urgent need by the new NPA’s management “to tackle those he described as economic saboteurs”, who are pillaging and draining the resources of the nation.

This was contained in a statement by NANS National President, Sunday Asefon yesterday while defending some actions of NPA’s Acting Managing Director, Malam Mohammed Bello-Koko in recent time,

NANS said the introduction of Operation Green to clear illegal shanties and dislodge miscreants, establishment of dedicated “export parks” and electronic truck call up system (ETO), have helped in shoring up revenue generation at the ports, check activities of saboteurs and decongest Apapa gridlock in Lagos.

Asefon said hundreds of new and indirect jobs have been created, which would complement efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He said: “We note with satisfaction key interventions rolled out by the NPA like Operation Green and establishment of dedicated parks have increased revenues and opportunity to upgrade and expand ageing port Infrastructures.

“Having observed his actions and disposition to duty, we have no doubt that with more efforts in NPA, Nigeria’s journey towards becoming the main gateway to the African economy is confirmed and assured.

“After extensive review of the state of affairs at the nation’s port industry in terms of efficient service delivery, enhanced port security and business friendly system in line with global best practices, NANS wishes to solidly throw its weight and support behind the ongoing reforms at NPA.

“It is obvious NPA is fast becoming the leading port authority in the subregion due to astute and exemplary administrative style of the new executive management led by Mohammed Bello Koko.

“Beyond any doubt, NANS is convinced and has been able to verify from the key stakeholders that operations and service delivery at the nation’s ports have never been this good in the last two decades or more,” Asefon said.

Warning against politicisation of NPA’s management, Asefon pointed out that under Bello-koko administration, the much-vilified electronic truck call-up system, has reduced the intractable Apapa gridlock by 80 percent.

He said: “As we speak now, the cost of transporting goods from and to the ports has fallen by over 50 percent. Today residents of Apapa need not hang with friends or sneak into their homes very late at night.

“We call on industry stakeholders to rally round him as the right person to reposition the NPA in line with the vision and aspirations of all Nigerians”.

