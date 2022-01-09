Mali: Osinbajo Leaves for Accra to Represent Nigeria at ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo departed Abuja this morning for Accra, Ghana to represent Nigeria at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in neighbouring Mali.

According to a release issued on Sunday by the media aide to the vice-president, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo, who is being accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja later today.

The meeting, which is expected to be attended by leaders across the region, follows previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

In 2021, the vice-president participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions.

On September 8, 2021, Osinbajo was part of a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fuelling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, the vice-president again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review the decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator, former President Goodluck Jonathan, travelled on January 5th, 2022 to Mali to meet with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition after which Jonathan briefed President Buhari on the matter laat week.

