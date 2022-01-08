The Audacity of Shatu Garko

History was made recently when 18-year-old Hijab model, Shatu Garko became the first ever Miss Nigeria from a northern state. The 44th Miss Nigeria is also a lover of culture and Islam, her religion. Unlike some conservative Islam adherents, who would argue that the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant is a no-go-area, Garko believes it is something Muslims can delve into without losing one’s sanity, thus opening a wind of unending backlash. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

4th Miss Nigeria, First Hijabi Miss Nigeria,” reads her Instagram bio, where she has a growing number of followers, currently well over 49,000. Since her emergence as the 44th Miss Nigeria and the first-ever hijab-wearing model to win the Miss Nigeria pageant, 18-year-old Shatu Garko’s feat has continued to spark discussions dominating the history of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant which dates back to 1957.

Winning the competition means a lot to her. First, it’s her dream. Second, she’s passionate about proving that religion and culture are not barriers to one’s dreams and achieving whatever a person sets out to achieve. Three, she represents a new culture that highlights the plight that besets northern girls. Growing up she has always wanted to be a queen. She sees women on TV crowned Miss Nigeria.

Garko had always wanted to be seen in that light. She just wanted the title Miss Nigeria. Her victory has got all kinds of comments trailing her; being called different names. “Honestly I don’t reply them. I don’t say anything. I just move on. The crown is already on my head. So there’s nothing I can do”, the Northern beauty told BBC News Pidgin. In prospect, not even anyone can do anything to alter her glory as it is right now.

Strong-willed, goal-driven, and resilient Garko is a testimony to the saying that, “where there’s a will, there’s a way”. From relative obscurity, she has become a sensation across the country. Garko, who hails from Kano State, was crowned Miss Nigeria after beating 17 other finalists at the keenly contested pageant on December 17, 2021, in Lagos. She was also the youngest contestant this year, winning N10 million, a one-year residency at a luxury apartment, brand new car and brand ambassadorship opportunities.

Garko’s first appreciation speech was one dedicated to her mother. And the reason is not farfetched. It’s not easy getting people to buy into her dream of participating in the contest as a Muslim. But with the support of her mother, it was easy for her to take on the challenge. Unlike some conservative Islam adherents, who would argue that the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant is a no-go-area, Garko believes it is something Muslims can delve into without losing one’s sanity

For Garko, religion and culture should not constitute barriers to one’s dreams in life. “To me, it doesn’t matter what people think. I only believe in what I think. I believe the hijab is not a barrier. I think people shouldn’t criticise but either way I don’t really care. I’m just doing it for me; I am not doing it for anyone,” she enthused.

After clinching this year’s Miss Nigeria crown, her first Instagram post was one addressing Hausa’s rich culture as well as religion. “Nigeria” The queen is coming!” The Hausa Culture is a big ethnic group that has about 24 million people in Nigeria and its traditions and culture are homogenised,” she wrote. Ironically, this same culture which Garko is passionate about discriminates the process leading to her new position.

Now, that she occupies the position has also collided with her religion. Days after shortly being crowned the 2021 Miss Nigeria, shades of religious incendiary haunted her. It is seen that her recent feat will no doubt inspire several other young women in the northern part of the country to also give the annual contest a shot. And her religion abhors such.

Garko’s emergence as Miss Nigeria has sparked some controversies as some Islamic organisations and individuals were against it. Take for instance, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), backed the Kano State Hisbah Board’s decision to question Garko’s parents over their daughter’s participation in the beauty pageant. MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, argued that no decent Muslim lady would participate in any beauty pageant like the Miss Nigeria contest, equating the beauty pageant to a popular Nigerian television reality show.

Recall that some days ago BBC Pidgin reported that Hisbah commandant, Haruna Ibn-Sina, said Garko’s parents would be invited to answer questions on their daughter’s actions. Hisbah also stated that the young lady’s participation in a beauty pageant was against Islam and her action might serve as an inspiration for other ladies to act the same way.

Garko responded, saying. “Honestly, Nigerians like judging people. Many people said the president paid for me to get the crown; others said my state governor paid to get crowned. Some people said my parents paid Miss Nigeria for me to get crowned but that’s not true. Some people who are not even Muslims said that I’m spoiling the Miss Nigeria culture. Honestly, I don’t reply to them, I don’t say anything, I just move on. The crown is already on my head so there is nothing I can do.”

Some northern activists including Aisha Yesufu, and Shehu Sani criticised the Hisbah Board over the planned invitation and the board later disowned the plan. However, reacting through his Facebook page, Shehu Sani said Garko clinched Miss Nigeria with honour and grace, defying odds, encumbrances and the norms and lifted the trophy.

He explains. “Miss Shatu Garko wore hijab and won. She proved there’s beauty and glamour in decency. She disproved the charm of obscenity. She marched with honour and grace, defying odds, encumbrances and the norms and lifted the trophy. “She is a model who can be a role model. It’s not about the pageant or the beauty. She won for all those who don’t believe that beauty is nudity. She won for all those who wear hijab like her. She should be appreciated by our puritans for threading a different or unusual path and emerging victorious,” Sani said.

Also, a United States-based social commentator, Farooq Kperogi, condemed the Kano State Islamic Board, describing it as hypocrisy.

Maryam, wife of former Emir of Kano and CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, wrote an open letter to Garko, appealing to her to use her reign to speak up about the insecurity ravaging the Northern region of the country. In the open letter shared on her Instagram page, Mrs. Sanusi said Garko should use her beauty for a good cause.

According to her, Shatu should lend her voice to call for an end to the lawlessness happening in the North. Wondering how people can be silent when men in their numbers storm villages in the North to rape women and minors as well as maim people recklessly. Mrs. Sanusi asked the beauty queen to help draw the attention of everyone to the insecurity in the Northern region and also help draw aids to the region.

Hajiya Sanusi stressed that country farmers were losing their means of livelihood, “mothers are broken because their children are snatched from the street and taken away, never to be heard of again. Even when ransom is demanded and paid, only lifeless corpses are returned to their parents that is why Shatu Garko should speak out.”

Hajiya Sanusi she was crying as she was writing the letter. She recalled the anguish of some victims such as Amina who was raped infront of her father. Halima, Atika and Mario who were burnt to death.

She advised the beauty queen to be respectful to all, be grateful to God and hold tight to her values and principles, the beautiful teachings and traditions of her religion which will be her guiding light.

She warned her of the many temptations coming her way in terms of propagating or advertising things or ideas that are not acceptable to her religion, traditions and principles, encouraged her to say no and admonished her to embrace the five daily prayers of her religion which should be her anchor.

