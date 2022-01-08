Nasarawa Earmarks N9.7bn to Enhance Skills, Knowledge of Citizens

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government yesterday said it has earmarked the sum N9.7 billion in the 2022 budget to enhance the skills and knowledge of its citizens.

This was even as the state government said it has also earmarked the sum of N988,194 million for the economic empowerment of its citizens through agriculture in the same 2022 budget.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Mr. Daniel Agyeno, disclosed this on the occasion of the 2022 budget breakdown in Lafia, adding that poverty alleviation programme of the state would gulp the sum of N112,500 million.

The commissioner also disclosed further that the state government was going to grow the private sector of the state with the sum of N807,750 million in the same 2022 budget.

Agyeno further stated that “The present administration attaches high premium in the accountability and transparency in the management of public funds. In this light, my ministry will monitor closely the implementation of all programmes and policies in this year’s budget.

“I therefore, wish to call on all the accounting officers of the MDAs in the state to be guided by the appropriation law as well as ensure that all revenue due to the state government are properly collected and accounted for so that all the set targets can be achieved.”

