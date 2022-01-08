Gbajabiamila Lauds Faleke on Chieftaincy Title

Ayodeji Ake

Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has lauded Chairman Finance, House of Representative, Hon. James Faleke, on his chieftaincy coronation as the ‘Atunlushe-Akorede’ of Ikeja Land, Lagos State.

Faleke’s wife, Bukunola, was also conferred the title of ‘Yeye Atunlushe- Akorede’ of Ikeja Land.

The chieftaincy titles were presented by the entire Oba in Council under Ikeja Local Government.

Presenting the chieftaincy award to the duo, Speaker Gbajabiamila, commended Faleke for his performance as the Chairman of Finance, noting that Faleke has added value to his immediate society and Nigeria at large.

The speaker also appreciated Mrs. Faleke for being a pillar behind a successful husband whose performance has brought positive transformation to the country.

The event was also graced by politicians, traditional rulers, , and socialites across Lagos State and beyond.

