Niger FEYSOC Set to Discover New Soccer Talents, Says DG Lapai

Sunday Okobi

Barring any unforeseen hitch, the Niger State chapter of the Federation of Youth Soccer Clubs (FEYSOC) would soon embark on scouting to discover hidden soccer stars in the state with a view to nurturing them into a formidable squad capable of bringing back soccer glory to the state and Nigeria at large.

The project is part of an aggressive and ambitious youth soccer talent hunt led by the state Director-General of FEYSOC, Alhaji Umar Batako Lapai, a celebrated former national soccer promoter.

Lapai stated this at the finals of the 2021 Emir of Minna Under-14 football competition which took place at the late Bako Kontagora Memorial Stadium, Minna, recently.

He said FEYSOC’s vision is to utilise football competitions among age grades in the state as hunting grounds to discover hidden soccer talents thereby arresting the depleting ranks of soccer greats in the country.

According to him, “The talent hunt is targeted at bringing back the lost glory of national grassroots sports development using Niger State as a case study and launch pad.”

He disclosed that the Niger State chapter of FEYSOC was fully convinced that an urgent resuscitation of age grade football competitions in the country would indirectly tackle some of the current socio-economic challenges such as youth restiveness in the country.

Lamenting that age grade competitions, particularly those organised by FEYSOC, had virtually disappeared in the highly human-resourced and blessed state such as Niger, he expressed commitment to reviving the competitions as a matter of urgency to propel the state to its pristine position in national youth and sports development.

Lapai described FEYSOC as the cradle of grassroots football development, and as such, they will do their best to see that all FEYSOC-organized competitions are resuscitated for the growth and development of the round leather game.

“When you talk of grassroots football development, FEYSOC is number one. Grassroots football development is not complete without FEYSOC because FEYSOC organises all age grade competitions where hidden talents are discovered and nurtured into stardom,” he said.

FEYSOC boss added that the organisation under his watch in the state would bring back the lost glory of grassroots football development, saying all age grade competitions organised by FEYSOC in the past will be resuscitated for the good of the game.

Meanwhile, Bosso United U-14 team won the coveted Emir of Minna Emir Cup, beating Flash Arrows FC by 2-0 in the explosive high fever-pitch soccer encounter which attracted FEYSOC officials, top sports dignitaries and mammoth soccer-loving fans in the state. The third place prize went to Alheri Babes.

FEYSOC’s Vice President, Ibrahim Dada, and other state and local government FEYSOC officials witnessed the soccer artistry displayed by the young lads at the finals.

