Guinea Defeat Rwanda in Last Warm up Match

AFCON

Guinea’s Syli National picked a 2-0 win in their second international friendly match against hosts Rwanda in Kigali on Thursday afternoon.

Mohamed Lamine Bayo and skipper Naby Keita netted two first half goals at the Amahoro Stadium to give Guinea a morale boosting win before they travel to Cameroon for their Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 campaign.

The home side started brightly pushing forward, but the Guinea midfield held on well.

After 26 minutes Bayo jumped high to meet a well taken corner kick and beat Rwanda’s goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe. In the 35th minute Keita, who only arrived a day before from his Club Liverpool, got his name on the score sheet with a well taken shot and capitalizing on a blunder by Rwanda’s defender Jean Bosco Ruboneka.

In the second half the two coaches made some changes, but the score line remained the same.

Guinea’s Head Coach Kaba Diawara said that his side made some changes after losing the first friendly match 3-0 against the host. “We are very happy with the training we have had in Rwanda in the last few days and also the two friendly matches we had,” said Diawara after the match.

Diawara made it clear that his team is well prepared and ready for the AFCON 2021. The Syli Nationale are placed in Group B alongside Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

