APC to Meet Sunday to Fix Date for National Convention, Says Lalong

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to meet on Sunday to choose a definite date in February 2022 for the conduct of its national convention.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Friday by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the Sunday meeting to be attended by APC governors in Abuja, will centre on the proposed date for the convention, adding that President Buhari’s admonition to the party that it risks losing power to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a signal for the party to have a seamless convention so that it will not disintegrate.

He said the governors have now given the president the assurance that the APC convention will still hold in February.

Details Later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

