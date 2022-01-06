THE TEARS OF A CLOWN’S SUPPORTERS

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un looks like a smiling clown but in reality only the clown part is true if he is going to test more missiles. He has fired what is believed to be a ballistic missile into the ocean.

Given that many of his people are starving is this some weird fishing expedition or is it just the usual provocation of Japan and the rest of the world? Missiles cost millions and the money could be used to feed his people instead.

Why are so many despots concerned with spending big money on weapons that if used would lead to their country being flattened in a day by whoever they attack? They could spend money on their citizens so that those waving flags in support might be smiling because they have full bellies rather than a fear of being shot if they don’t smile enough.

This is one leader the world would be better without.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

