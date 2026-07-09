Kanu Agabi, C’ River’s Priceless Gift to Nigeria, Gov Otu Hails Legal Luminary At 80

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has eulogized one of Nigeria’s foremost legal icons, Chief Kanu Godwin Agabi (SAN), as the distinguished statesman clocks 80.

The governor described Agabi as “one of the finest ornaments of the legal profession and an enduring source of pride to Bekwarra, Cross River State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Pouring encomiums on the Bekwarra-born legal icon at his Abuja residence, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, Governor Otu said Agabi’s eight decades of life have been defined by exceptional brilliance, impeccable integrity, uncommon patriotism and unshakeable commitment to justice, public service and nation-building.

Governor Otu extolled Agabi’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s legal and democratic evolution, noting that his distinguished career as a Senator of the Federal Republic, twice Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and one of the country’s most accomplished Senior Advocates of Nigeria, has earned him an enduring place in the nation’s history.

According to the Governor, Chief Agabi’s life epitomizes the noblest ideals of scholarship, excellence and selfless service.

“On behalf of the government and the peace-loving people of Cross River State, I heartily congratulate this distinguished statesman, eminent jurist, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and accomplished parliamentarian on the joyous occasion of your 80th birthday,” the governor stated.

“Chief Kanu Godwin Agabi stands as one of the finest ornaments of the legal profession and an enduring source of pride to Bekwarra, Cross River State and our great nation.”

Reflecting on Agabi’s extraordinary legal career, Governor Otu said the celebrant’s professional accomplishments have become reference points in Nigeria’s jurisprudence and constitutional development.

He observed that Agabi’s profound intellect, eloquence at the Bar and unyielding fidelity to the rule of law have continued to inspire successive generations of lawyers, judges, scholars and public servants across the country.

“Your remarkable journey has been defined by uncommon brilliance, intellectual depth, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the cause of justice and nation-building,” the governor remarked.

“Through decades of selfless service at the Bar and in public office, you have etched your name in the annals of our country’s history as a legal luminary whose profound wisdom, eloquence and fidelity to the rule of law continue to inspire generations of lawyers, public servants and leaders across Nigeria.”

Governor Otu further described the elder statesman as a worthy ambassador of Cross River State whose life has brought honour and prestige to his native Bekwarra and the entire state.

He noted that beyond the glittering titles and offices he has held, Agabi’s enduring virtues of humility, discipline, honour and patriotism have become his greatest legacy.

The governor stressed that Agabi’s life story demonstrates that true greatness is built not merely on professional accomplishments but on character and service to humanity.

“We salute not only your extraordinary professional accomplishments but also the enduring legacy of honour, excellence, humility and patriotism that you have bequeathed to our people,” Otu declared.

“Your life remains a shining testament to the limitless possibilities that abound when talent is guided by discipline, character and an abiding faith in service to humanity.”

Reaffirming the pride of Cross River State in one of its most illustrious sons, Governor Otu said: “Cross River State is immensely proud to call you one of her most illustrious sons, and Bekwarra is forever enriched by the towering example you have become.”

He added that Agabi’s life continues to serve as a beacon for young Nigerians aspiring to make meaningful contributions to their professions and to national development.

In heartfelt prayers for the revered legal icon, Otu noted: “It is my earnest prayer that Almighty God grants you many more years in robust health, divine grace, abiding peace and continued fulfilment, as you remain a reservoir of wise counsel and an enduring beacon of hope for our nation. May your golden legacy continue to illuminate the path of generations yet unborn.”