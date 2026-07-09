UBEC Mobilises Over N100bn in Un-accessed Grants, Constructs 4,600 Classrooms

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has said it has mobilised over N100 billion in previously un-accessed matching grants and is delivering measurable results in basic education nationwide under its 2025 to 2031 Strategic Blueprint.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, disclosed this Thursday in Abuja at a media luncheon with education correspondents.

Garba said the commission, in partnership with State Universal Basic Education Boards, has constructed over 4,600 classrooms, renovated more than 6,100 classrooms, provided 2,780 toilets and 678 boreholes, and supplied over 334,000 pieces of school furniture across the country.

She added that UBEC has also supported the establishment of more than 2,300 Early Childhood Care Development and Education Centres to strengthen foundational learning for young children.

“Guided by our 2025 to 2031 Strategic Blueprint and aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, we are moving beyond reforms to delivering measurable results that are improving schools, empowering teachers and expanding opportunities for millions of Nigerian children,” she said.

The UBEC boss said over N20.4 billion has been invested in teacher professional development, while the Effective Schools Programme and stronger School-Based Management Committees are being used to improve accountability and school leadership.

On technology, Garba stated that UBEC is expanding digital literacy centres, strengthening smart schools, and promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding and robotics.

She noted that over 7.8 million instructional materials have also been distributed nationwide to improve literacy and numeracy.

She said the commission is expanding access through Open Schooling, Integrated Qur’anic and Tsangaya Education, girl-child education and inclusive education programmes.

Garba further noted that institutional reforms have been introduced to strengthen transparency, project monitoring, and data-driven decision-making.

She called on the media to continue partnering with UBEC through regular briefings, project visits, and balanced reporting to strengthen public confidence and stakeholder participation.

“Education is a shared responsibility. Government can provide leadership and resources, but lasting transformation requires the collective commitment of communities, teachers, parents, development partners and the media,” she said.