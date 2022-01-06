Okorocha: Uzodinma Killed Gulak, Traditional Rulers, Others

•Appeals to IG to unravel truth in Imo

•Hints at intention to contest for president in 2023

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The controversy surrounding the causes of insecurity and killings in Imo State, has taken a new twist as a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, has openly accused incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma, of instigating the killings of a former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak, some traditional rulers and over 140 innocent people during the unknown gunmen reign.

Dismissing Uzodinma’s recent stakeholders’ meeting as an exercise in futility, Okorocha wondered why his legacies, which impacted positively on the lives of the people were being attributed to the Uzodinma administration, which he said was also making every effort to drag his hard earned reputation in the mud through baseless and groundless allegations.

Okorocha, who appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate his claims, also challenged the governor to explain to the world, why he failed to mention names of sponsors of banditry, kidnapping, killings and other forms of criminality in the state at the stakeholders meeting in Owerri on Tuesday.

Okorocha decried the growing insecurity bedeviling the state and challenged the governor to tell Imo people the truth about his secret security outfit code-named, “Hopism Security Forces (HSF)” and Ebubeagu, an organ he alleged master-minded several killings in the state.

According to him, “Mr. Governor should tell the world, who killed Gulak? Who killed the traditional rulers? Who killed the 140 people? Who beheaded those beheaded and displayed their heads as if they had won trophy?”

Okorocha, who also challenged the governor to unmask his killer squad (HSF), which comprised of security agents and were unknown to the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff, with him as the Commander, his chief security officer as coordinator and his special adviser on special duties as chief organizer.

“He hired some criminals to implicate Uche Nwosu, my son-in-law. I have taken it as matter of honour to let the world know what is happening in the state. The governor goes to Abuja to tell Mr. President lies. I know Mr. President as one whose integrity is not questionable and he would not listen to those lies perpetrated by Uzodimma.

“The governor goes with killer squad anywhere he goes. He was made the chairman of APC governorship campaign committee in Anambra state and there were killings there. Since the Anambra election was concluded, there has not been any killing there. And in Imo State, since those he sent to abduct Uche Nwosu in the Church had been unmasked, no killing has been recorded in Imo.

“Let the governor accept responsibility of what is happening in the state. This time, I want to come out to let the world know the truth. This time, I am out to expose the evil. He can no longer hide,” he stated.

He also stated that as a founding member of the APC, he could not leave the party for newcomers, adding that he was done with any other elections except the presidency, which he was presently pursing.

He, however, described Uzodinma as a paid agent commissioned to frustrate his presidential ambition next year.

