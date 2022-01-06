Buhari: Defection to APC Not Immunity against Prosecution

Deji Elumoye and Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that defection of many politicians from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) does not guarantee non prosecution for any identified wrong doings.

The President, who was responding to questions on a special programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Thursday, stressed that defection to APC will not guarantee immunity from prosecution.

According to him: “I don’t like it to be said that during our time we changed our commitment to punish offenders. Nobody will go scot free as far as I am concerned.”

Details later…

