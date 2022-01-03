Olubadan’s Demise Leaves Huge Void to Fill, Says Buhari

*Describes him as a visionary and respected traditional ruler

*Oba Adetunji, 93, died at UCH, buried

*Makinde, Atiku, Akeredolu, others mourn late monarch

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and Fidelis David in Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, left a big void to fill. Buhari described the late Olubadan as a visionary, compassionate, and respected traditional ruler, saying he used his influence to advance the cause of his people.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, have extended their condolences to the royal family and the people and government of Oyo State.

The first class monarch, who ascended the throne of his fathers on March 4, 2016, died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He was 93 years. His remains were brought to the palace some minutes before 5pm from Mapo Hall and was thereafter lowered into the grave at his Popoyemoja palace. That was after a prayer session held at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan, and attended by the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, top political functionaries, and prominent Ibadan indigenes.

There were hundreds of mourners at the burial ceremony, including family members, friends, relatives, and Islamic clerics led by Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik Abdulganiy Abubakar, who offered prayers for the soul of the monarch.

Prominent among those who attended the burial were a former governor of the state, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, other members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Bada Balogun of Ibadanland, and Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke.

The palace, in announcing the transition of the monarch, in a statement by Assistant Director of Media and Protocols, Mr. Yanju Adegboyega, said, “The Fidau Prayer for the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, who joined his ancestor early today, would hold at the historic Mapo Hall by 4.00 pm.

“Oba Adetunji, 93, passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be buried at 4pm today at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later.”

UCH, in a statement by Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, said Oba Adetunji, who was brought to the hospital from a private clinic, died at 1.15 a.m.

The statement said, “The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1, today passed on at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University College Hospital, Ibadan at 1.15 am.

“The late Monarch was referred to the UCH from a private hospital in Ibadan at about 9.30 pm yesterday. He was immediately admitted at the ICU, where the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, directed that a high-powered medical team be constituted to provide the best medical treatment to him.

“By 1.15 am today, His Imperial Majesty breathed his last breath. The CMD was at the ICU in the early hours of today to pay the late Olubadan his last respect.”

According to the statement, “The Olubadan was a father to all of us. His reign was peaceful. We went to him on a few occasions, when we had problems and he gave us listening ears.

“Afterward, the CMD wrote a letter of notification of the demise of the revered monarch to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, which was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Bashiru Olanrewaju, on behalf of the Oyo State government. A similar letter was written to the family of the departed Olubadan.

“The CMD further ensured that the remains of the late monarch were taken care of in a manner befitting to the late Olubadan. Professor Otegbayo also escorted the corpse of Oba Adetunji from the ICU to a waiting ambulance and handed the corpse to the family and other dignitaries on the ground. Professor Otegbayo bidded Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, a peaceful rest in the bosom of God.”

Buhari, in a release by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State, the royal family, the Olubadan-in-council, and the people of Ibadan over the demise of the monarch. He stressed that the late Kabiyesi was “a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocations and to the nation.”

While his demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, Buhari urged “the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.”

The president said as the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan got underway, he trusted that the process of selecting his successor would be guided by wisdom, understanding, and good judgment that typified the life he lived.

Buhari prayed God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.

Makinde, who expressed shock at the passing of the Olubadan, said, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, that Kabiyesi gave his all to see that Ibadanland was developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Africa.

The statement said, “The news of the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came as a shock. Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeing a greater Ibadan and a better Oyo State are unrivalled.

“Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi, who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society. I commiserate with his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad on the demise of our father.

“I equally extend my condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people, especially as Olubadan’s death is coming on the heels of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Asigangan of Igangan. May God grant them all eternal rest.”

Atiku, in a press release by his media office, described Olubadan as “a wise man of age, whose counsels and fatherly posturing brought a lot of admiration to traditional institutions.”

He condoled with the royal family, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and the people and government of Oyo State following the loss of two highly rated traditional rulers in quick succession within a month.

The statement further urged the immediate family of the Olubadan to take solace in the remarkable life that the monarch lived and prays that God shall grant the late Olubadan a peaceful repose.

Akeredolu, who is Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, said he received the news of the transition with a rude shock and stressed that despite Olubadan’s old age, he was a valuable asset, not only to the people of Ibadan but to the entire Yoruba race.

In a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor condoled with the government and people of Oyo State particularly, indigenes of Ibadan, while noting that the late monarch did his best for the development of Ibadan land.

The statement said, “Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji was, undoubtedly, committed to the progress and peace of Ibadan land. He was a king whose reign witnessed tremendous development in Ibadan land. Yet, his transition is another tragedy for us in Yorubaland. This loss, coming shortly after the demise of Soun of Ogbomoso, is a big blow dealt on our traditional stool in Yoruba land

Akeredolu also said in the state, “As a people with culture and tradition, we believe that Oba Adetunji has gone to be with his forefathers. He has played his part and only his legacies will forever speak for him.

“He will be remembered for his firm stands. His principles and love for his people will be his enduring legacies. He was royalty with a difference,”

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Olubadan as an exemplary leader, who did not allow old age to hamper his passion for the development of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole.

Describing the monarch’s death as the exit of a great and true leader of the people, Fayemi stated that Adetunji’s contributions to the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage and peaceful coexistence among different groups in Ibadanland and the country could not be overstated. He said Oba Adetunji would also be remembered for his indelible marks and service as a custodian of the people’s cultural heritage and traditions, especially, at a time many are abandoning their cultural heritage for foreign culture.

The governor stated, “I received the news of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland with shock. Oba Adetunji was a man of wisdom, who had served his people well despite becoming the Olubadan at an old age. He was an inspiring and emulative leader par excellence. He would be sorely missed for the fatherly roles he played as a royal father.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and the people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the people of Ibadan as well as the government and people of Oyo State on this great loss. May God grant eternal rest to the departed royal father and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The Agbaoye of Ibadanland, Chief Orikolade Karim, commiserated with the government of Oyo state, family of Olubadan, sons and daughters of Ibadan, in a press release. He said the news was though shocking and unfortunate amid the New Year celebrations, it was a reflection of the ephemeral nature of life.

The Agbaoye stated, “It is though painful and shocking to us as all in the traditional institution but I urge you all to find solace in the exemplary and selfless nature of Baba’s living for over nine decades and reign for six years. Baba’s immediate and long-term goal has always been Ibadan first and putting the city on a significant global ranking.

“Baba’s reign has brought significant and unimaginable progress to Ibadan land in the last six years and even though we yearn for more days, years and decades, life is ephemeral and Baba’s legacies are enough reference for succour.”

Meanwhile, in honour of the departed monarch, all markets in the ancient city of Ibadan would be closed today. Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekini Abass Oladapo, said the decision to close the markets was taken at an emergency meeting of market leaders council in the state.

