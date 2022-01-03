Obanikoro Backs Rejection of Direct Primary Clause in Electoral Bill

Chinedu Eze

Former Minister of Defence, Senator Musliu Obanikoro, has described the clause 87 in the electoral bill that made direct primaries compulsory for political parties as self-serving, saying the legislators wanted to use it to fight the governors who might use their influence against them in the next election.

Obanikoro, who was also former Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral bill if that clause is expunged, emphasising that signing the bill would be his greatest legacy as the president of Nigeria.

Obanikoro, who spoke on Arise News television Morning Show programme yesterday, also hinted that he might contest the governorship election of Lagos State in 2023, saying he just entered into his 60s but he would not want to contest elections when he is in his 70s, and added that this might be the last time he would contest election.

He explained that organising elections in Nigeria is fraught with violence, insecurity and death, so it would be very difficult for political parties to organise direct primaries, which was projected to cost about N500 billion.

“Let me start by commending the lawmakers because they are making efforts to deepen democracy. But there is none of us, especially those in the House of Representatives, who does not know how difficult it is to organise elections in Nigeria. They know that politicians engage unemployed youths to disrupt elections.”

To organise election at the state and local government levels is a humongous challenge. Now, you are saying that you want to have direct primaries. From the security challenge to the huge cost of it, it does not make sense.”

It is a self-serving thing because they are at loggerheads with their governors. You are supposed to make laws for the people, not for your own selfish interest. But they did that because they know that governors will use their power against them, including those who are also very influential in their constituencies.

“That clause shouldn’t have been in the bill. The bill is beautiful without the clause, but it is surprising that the bill was allowed to pass the stages until it was due for signing by the president. When a bill is going through the Parliament in the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister should know. When a bill is going through the United States Congress, the president should know. It should have been interrupted to save the huge resources spent in the process.

“I believe that President Buhari has his eyes in the future, and he would want to bequeath clean and transparent election to Nigerians before he leaves office. That will be his greatest legacy. So he should sign the electoral bill into law. If he does that, it will be what Nigerians will remember him for, and they will forget whatever thing he did not do right while in office. So I am using this forum to urge the president to sign the electoral bill when the direct primaries clause is expunged from it,” Obanokoro said.

On whether he would contest for any position in 2023, he said he was yet to make up his mind, but noted that he was qualified to be the governor of Lagos State, being an indigene of the state, adding that he has been elected and appointed into many positions, but what he has not been is the governor.

He also spoke about All Progressives

Congress (APC) in Lagos State, saying any internal problem in the party could be effectively managed, as he warned that 2023 would not be like the past elections.

Obanikoro lamented that politicians have hijacked the electoral process from the people, “so the people do not decide who is elected to rule over them,” noting that the most important thing is participation in politics, as he insisted that the people must develop interest in the electoral process.

The former senator added that small neighbouring nations like Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic have got their acts together and conducted more acceptable elections unlike in Nigeria, and remarked that in Ghana, politicians respect the electorate.

“The most important thing in politics is participation. The people must develop interest in the electoral process. Nigeria represents the aspiration of the black race in the world, so we must get our electoral process right. It must be credible, and we will ensure that elections represent what the people want,” Obanikoro said.

