NANS Decries Rising Underage Commercial Sex Workers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The students body in Ekiti State under the aegis of National Association of Nigeria/Joint Campus Committee (NANS/JCC, Ekiti axis, has lamented the surging cases of underage commercial sex workers in the state.

The association said it was pathetic that many underage students are now engaging in prostitution, describing this as dangerous to the future of the state.

This was contained in NANS/JCC New Year message issued in Ado Ekiti yesterday and signed by its Secretary, Sikiru Aderibigbe.

He advised the federal and state governments to devote more funding to education in 2022, saying this remains the best way to secure the country’s future.

Aderibigbe said the new year would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to students population when the government focus attention in the education sector through improved budgetary estimates and provision of adequate security on campuses..

He said: “On this occasion of the new year, I do wish to state my displeasure on the increasing rate of underage commercial sex workers in our dear state.

“I therefore appeal to the state government to address this ugly act within our society as soon as possible before it becomes an uncontrollable wild fire.”

Aderibigbe appealed to politicians not to make Ekiti a battlefield as the race to the June 18 governorship election gains traction.

The NANS’/JCC scribe advised the populace to vote without crisis and bloodshed, saying no development can spring under the atmosphere of chaos.

“As the state governorship electioneering process comes near, It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new start. Vote and not fight.

“Our citizens must remember to vote a student-friendly candidate with a positive agenda. I pray that all our endeavours in 2022 shall be successful.”

