  • Thursday, 9th July, 2026

Tinubu Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.
During the meeting, THISDAY gathered, the President was briefed on security situation across the country by top military brass led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede.
The service chiefs and heads of other security agencies including National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence and Department of State Services (DSS) were said to have taken turns to brief the President about latest security reports in their various formations.
The security meeting held at the first floor office of the President was attended by
National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lieutenant General Emmanuel Akomaye Undiandeye.
Other attendees include Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

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