FCT TEACHERS, PUBLIC SERVICE AND THE RULE OF LAW 

The events of 6 July 2026, when teachers under the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, peacefully picketed the venue of the promotion examination at the National Open University, Abuja, should concern every resident of the Federal Capital Territory.

The issue extends far beyond a promotion exercise. It raises fundamental questions about governance, fairness, consistency, and respect for the rule of law within the FCT Administration.

The dispute centres on the controversial policy that makes promotion subject to the availability of vacancies. According to the Union, this policy has left more than 86 percent of otherwise qualified teachers without promotion despite meeting prescribed requirements and passing promotional assessments. The FCT Administration, on the other hand, maintains that promotions must comply with the Public Service Rules and the Guidelines on Appointment, Promotion and Discipline, including vacancy provisions.

Both parties claim to be acting in accordance with the law. The more important question, however, is whether the current system promotes justice, equity, and institutional confidence.

Teachers remain the foundation of every society. They educate future leaders, professionals, public servants, and policymakers. Any policy that condemns thousands of qualified teachers to prolonged career stagnation inevitably damages morale, reduces productivity, and ultimately affects the quality of education available to children in the Federal Capital Territory.

At the same time, industrial actions that disrupt official processes should never become the preferred mechanism for resolving administrative disagreements. Dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to lawful procedures remain the hallmarks of responsible governance.

However, there is another dimension to this debate that deserves equal attention. The FCT Administration has consistently emphasised strict adherence to the Public Service Rules when dealing with teachers’ promotions. Yet many civil servants continue to question whether the same rules are applied uniformly across the Administration.

Several examples have generated widespread discussion among public servants. The Permanent Secretary, Treasury and Budget Secretariat reportedly continued in office beyond the statutory retirement point through an extension approved by the Minister of the FCT.

Similarly, the former Director of Procurement reportedly received an extension of service and, upon its expiration, was appointed as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA).

Likewise, the immediate past Director, Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), was subsequently appointed Senior Special Assistant after leaving office.

Whether these appointments were made pursuant to lawful executive authority or other enabling provisions is a matter that the administration is best placed to clarify. Nevertheless, to many officers within the FCT Civil Service, these examples create the perception that while some categories of officers are subjected to rigid interpretations of the rules, others appear to benefit from administrative discretion.

Perception matters in public administration.

Confidence in government institutions depends not merely on legality but also on consistency, transparency, fairness, and accountability.

Unfortunately, concerns about consistency do not end with promotions.

Many officers continue to lament inadequate office accommodation, insufficient operational funding, poor mobility, inadequate working tools, and declining staff welfare across several secretariats, departments, and agencies. These challenges directly affect the efficiency of the public service and the quality of services delivered to residents of the Territory.

While infrastructure development remains commendable, governance cannot be measured solely by roads, bridges, and public buildings.

Strong institutions, motivated public servants, transparent administration, and equal application of the law constitute the true foundations of sustainable development.

The administration has earned considerable recognition for visible capital projects across Abuja. Those achievements deserve acknowledgment. Yet history teaches that physical infrastructure alone does not define good governance. Institutional integrity does.

A modern capital city should exemplify the highest standards of public administration. Merit should be rewarded. Rules should be applied consistently. Administrative discretion should be exercised transparently and only in the public interest.

The controversy surrounding teachers’ promotions therefore presents an opportunity—not merely to resolve an industrial dispute—but to undertake a broader review of promotion policies, retirement practices, post-retirement appointments, and human resource management within the FCT Administration.

The Public Service Rules should neither be selectively enforced nor selectively relaxed. Justice cannot be compartmentalised.

If vacancies constitute an indispensable legal requirement for promotion, then every aspect of the Public Service Rules should be observed with equal fidelity across all cadres and offices. Conversely, where lawful discretion exists, such discretion should be exercised transparently, consistently, and fairly.

Ultimately, this is not simply a teachers’ issue.

It is a governance issue.

It is an institutional integrity issue.

It is about public confidence in the fairness of government. The Federal Capital Territory was created to serve as Nigeria’s model capital. Its institutions should therefore reflect the highest standards of accountability, professionalism, equity, and the rule of law.

The ongoing disagreement should not produce winners and losers. Rather, it should inspire meaningful reforms that strengthen the civil service, restore confidence among public officers, and ensure that every employee is treated fairly under the same rules.

Dan Jummai Abejide, Karu, Abuja