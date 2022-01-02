Irabor Salutes Troops, Says Sacrifices Won’t Be Forgotten

*Niger police seek FG’s support to tackle banditry

*Kaduna, Zamfara police kill one bandit, rescue 21 pupils, nine others

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday hailed personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for their outstanding performance in ensuring a safe and secure country throughout 2021, stressing that the sacrifices they made would not be forgotten.

However, the spate of attacks and abductions by bandits across the country before and after the celebration of Christmas on December 25, 2021 has dampened the hope of improved security in 2022, THISDAY’s investigation has revealed.

This is coming as Kaduna and Zamfara states’ police commands have killed one bandit and rescued 30 victims, including 21 Islamiyya pupils abducted by bandits along the Gusau-Tsafe-Funtuwa Road on December 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, Irabor, in his New Year message, said troops displayed uncommon resilience and courage in the face of danger while surmounting the myriad of security threats.

“In retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the AFN unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of its men and women, who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure,” he said.

The defence chief maintained that the AFN has continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation, suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so.

This, he said, was in the light of violent, irregular, complex, and manifestations of contemporary as well as evolving national security challenges.

Irabor expressed the commitment of the federal government towards providing the essential requirements of the AFN.

He urged military personnel to continue to cherish esprit de corps in the conduct of their duties at all times while pledging loyalty of the AFN to the constitution and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The CDS paid glowing tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes including the late former Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru.

According to him, the AFN would never forget their sacrifices in line with the spirit and letters of the National Anthem which is “the labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain”.

However, there are no strong indications that security will improve in 2022 in view of the high rate of incidents that occurred after the Christmas celebration unless more effective measures are put in place to address the challenge this year.

Zamfara Police Rescue 21 Abducted Islamiyya Pupils

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command yesterday said it had rescued 21 Islamiyya pupils abducted by bandits along the Gusau-Tsafe-Funtuwa Road on December 31, 2021.

Briefing newsmen in Gusau, the spokesperson for the command, Mohammed Shehu, said the children include 19 boys and two girls.

He, however, said their teacher, Lawali Ibrahim, who was also kidnapped was yet to be not rescued.

According to the PPRO, the teacher of the children Ibrahim and the driver of their Hummer Bus vehicle were among the victims who werestill in captivity.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, had already sent a reinforcement of police operatives to complement the effort of the joint security operatives currently working to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

Kaduna Police Kill One Bandit, Rescue Nine Victims

In another development, the Kaduna State Police Command has rescued nine people abducted by bandits.

One of the suspected bandits was killed while two others were arrested by security operatives.

Spokesman of the police command, Mohammad Jalige disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the victims were rescued when security operatives, in collaboration with local vigilantes stormed a notorious bandits’ camp belonging to one Isiya, located in a forest in Sabon Birni Village, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

He added that two suspects – Rabe Baushe and Badamasi Usman were arrested and taken into custody for further investigation.

Jalige said one Bashir Hussain who sustained bullet injuries during the operations was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna for treatment.

The statement also said the state police commissioner, Mudassiru Abdullahi applauded the commitment and doggedness of the officers and tasked them to sustain the tempo so as to usher in 2022 on high note.

Niger Police Seek FG’s Support to Tackle Banditry

Also, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuyars, yesterday asked for more federal government intervention to curtail banditry, kidnapping and all forms of terrorism.

In a chat with journalists in his office, Kuyars observed that insecurity in the state has had serious negative effects on the social and economic lives of the people.

The police boss noted that the large expanse of land that makes up the state and its “very difficult terrain” is making the battle against insurgents very difficult.

“We need federal government attention to do away with these criminals,” he added.

The police commissioner also pleaded with the media to always cross-check their reports before going to the press, saying most reports create tension and fear in the people.

He added that “when people panic it makes criminals always have the upper hand.”

“If I were not a policeman I would have been a journalist,” Kuyars added.

