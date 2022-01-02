Army 38: Appeal Court Affirms Judgment Ordering Reinstatement of Colonel

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed a court judgment reinstating

a colonel, who was compulsorily retired along with 37 army officers in

2016.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed

against the lower court’s judgment by the army authorities.

The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja had in its judgment

delivered on January 9, 2019 ordered the reinstatement of Colonel

Danladi Hassan, who was wrongfully retired compulsorily in 2016.

The trial judge, Justice Sanusi Kado of the National Industrial Court,

had held that the Nigerian Army failed to convince the court about the

disciplinary grounds for the compulsory retirement of the claimant.

He declared the letter of compulsory retirement null and void and of no effect.

Rather than comply with the industrial court’s verdict, the army

authorities comprising, Nigerian Army itself, the Nigerian Army

Council, the Chief of Army Staff, the Armed Forces Council, and

others, opted to appeal against the decision.

However, dismissing the appeal and affirming the industrial court’s

decision on Friday, Justice Stephen Adah, who read the lead judgment

of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, held that the

appellants’ case lacked merit.

PRNigeria reported that the Court of Appeal held that the appellants

failed to justify their claim that the lower court’s verdict was

perverse.

The findings of the Court of Appeal showed that the lower court’s

decision was based on the evidence presented before it by parties,

Justice Adah said.

The court also dismissed the technical argument of the appellants that

Hassan’s case before the lower court was incompetent.

It held that contrary to the appellants’ claim, Hassan complied with

the condition precedent as required under Section 178 of the Armed

Forces Act, before approaching the court.

“The lower court had elaborate consideration of all the facts, both

from the accusers, the accused person and their witnesses before

coming to the conclusion that the exercise of compulsory retirement

was done in error.

“It was in that respect that the court now held that the compulsory

retirement of the claimant was declared null and void; letter of

compulsory retirement also set aside and he was ordered to be

reinstated and a letter issued to that effect, reinstating him into

the Nigerian Army with all rights and privileges.

“There is no piece of evidence that is contrary to what the court has

said. So, there is nothing that is perverse by the findings of the

lower court,” Justice Adah said.

The Court of Appeal added that an appellate court would not interfere

with the findings of the lower court where the lower court has made

correct and straightforward findings of facts”.

“The trial court did excellently well in this case, and we have no

need to interfere with the findings of the court.

“It is in this respect that we come to the conclusion that this appeal

is lacking in merit. It is grossly lacking in merit, and it is hereby

dismissed.

“The decision of the lower court is upheld and all the decisions made

therein, are also sustained,” Mr Adah added.

The Court of Appeal’s judgment came about three weeks after the

National Industrial Court ordered the reinstatement of

Brigadier-General ASH Sa’ad, who was one of the 38 officers affected.

Brigadier-General Saad and Hassan along with 36 others were forced out

of service without recourse to the rules of disengagement in the

Nigerian military.

Most of the affected officers were neither queried nor indicted by any

panel but got flushed out for reasons that smacked of high-level

arbitrariness and witch-hunting by authorities of the army.

The officers had subsequently petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari,

in line with the military’s rules to seek redress.

But even after petitioning the president, five years after, their

fates still hang in the balance.

So far, the courts have ordered the Army to reinstate seven of the

officers who challenged their compulsory retirement.

On August 6, 2014, the 25 Task Force Brigade led by Hassan carried out

a special operation and recaptured the earlier seized towns of

Bulabulin and Damboa from the Boko Haram terrorists.

Hassan was the Commander of the 7 Division Garrison responsible for

the security of Maiduguri and its environs before he was directed to

lead the operation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

