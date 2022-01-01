Group: 2022 Will be for Actualising Osinbajo’s 2023 Presidency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressive Project (TPP), the umbrella organisation of various groups mobilising support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023 has said that year 2022 would be a more spectacular year for those mobilising towards actualising his presidency.

The group’s Director of Operations, Dr. Usman Usman in a statement issued yesterday, said after moving quietly across various states, it now has much cause for optimism about 2022.

It stated: “With the increasing support from citizens in all parts of the federation, 2021 has been a great year but 2022 will be a more spectacular year for those mobilising towards actualising an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

“TPP, the umbrella organisation of various groups, including the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) which has been moving quietly across various states, now has much cause for optimism about 2022.

“In a season where many top politicians only hide and weigh things very carefully before throwing their weight behind anyone, Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule pointedly told us that progressive governors are very much inclined towards the presidential candidate that we want.”

The group noted that the warm and fatherly support from the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk as well as his positive comments on the leadership qualities of Vice President Osinbajo rank high among all those mobilising for an Osinbajo presidency.

It pointed out that the nation’s prevailing challenges and the deep historical significance of whatever choices made only reinforce the need for others to join in drafting Osinbajo for the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group stressed that members of all groups associated with the effort to mobilise nationwide support for Osinbajo’s presidential ambition have been instructed to acknowledge the democratic rights of others to aspire for any position.

It said there was no need to insult or use derogatory words against other aspirants considering the fact that Osinbajo is the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and build further on his legacies.

“Like other well-informed Nigerians, we made critical assessments far beyond mere partisan considerations and all rational indicators throw up the name of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as being most qualified and most adequately prepared to undertake such assignment,” it said.

It noted that the progressive ideals being pursued by Buhari and the foundation he is laying in the national interest deserve to be further consolidated towards realising developmental objectives.

