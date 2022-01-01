Buhari Rejoices With Ex-FRSC Corps Marshal, Gen Hananiya, at 80

*Says he’s a blessing to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Major General Haladu Anthony Hananiya (rtd) as a blessing to Nigeria having left positive impacts on the lives of so many people in the course of his service to the nation.

In a personally signed congratulatory message on Saturday to the former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom on his 80th birthday anniversary, the President said: “I write, on behalf of my family, to felicitate with you on the occasion of your 80th Birthday celebration. We are glad to share in the joy of this auspicious occasion.

“This occasion vividly brings to mind your far-reaching achievements. I wish to acknowledge your sterling military career, where you rose to the exalted position of Major General and retired in 1986.

“You have been a blessing to our dear nation and have left positive impacts on the lives of so many people. I cannot forget in a hurry how you offered to serve, even after retirement, as the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps from 1984-1999 and President of the African Sub-Group of the International Road Safety Organization.

“Your services as the Defence Adviser, Nigeria High Commission, London, 1978-1981; Nigerian High Commissioner, United Kingdom, 1984 and Ambassador to Socialist Ethiopia accredited to Somalia; Organization of African Unity and Economic Commission for Africa from 1985-1987, are still green in our memories.

“For these and much more, we are grateful to God for preserving you in good health.

“May the Almighty God, in His infinite mercy, continue to guide, protect, multiply and bless you abundantly.”

