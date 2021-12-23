Rack Centre’s Data Centre Expansion Gets Recognition

Nosa Alekhuogie

Rack Centre, a carrier neutral data centre colocation provider in West Africa, has emerged the winner at the Data Centre Dynamics (DCD) global award, the first for the Middle East and Africa Data Centre Development Award category.

The recognition was accorded to its LGS1 data centre doubling expansion project at its Lagos, Nigeria Campus, further serving cloud providers, content providers, and enterprise customers with expansion to 1.5 MW of IT load, the largest and most connected carrier neutral in data centre colocation provider in West Africa..

The award winning LGS1 data centre expansion project, offers the most comprehensive interconnection and peering platform with its ecosystem of over 40 carriers, ISP and Content Delivery networks.

It provides two redundant, independent, and diverse meet-me rooms, three fibre entry routes into the facility and an open access mast for connectivity providers and customer connectivity resiliency.

The DCD judges selected Rack Centre LGS1 capacity doubling project over other entrants in the Middle East and Africa naming the project as the largest carrier neutral data centre deployment in West Africa.

The DCD, attesting to the complexity involved in construction and completion of the expansion of the LGS1, said Rack Centre had within the Middle East and Africa regions, “pushed the boundaries of design and construction in the context of specific local requirements and challenges, hence the decision to give the ‘Data Centre Development Award’ to Rack Centre LGS1, West Africa’s largest Carrier Neutral Data Centre.”

