APC Leader Recommends Frequent Training for Political Office Holders

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Iyiola Oyedepo, has identified frequent training for the political officers as the only way to enhance good governance and improve the service delivery of elected and political office holders in the country.

Oyedepo, who is the founder of Nation’s Leadership Institute (NLI) Ilorin, made the remark in Ilorin on Tuesday during the presentation of certificates to some selected politicians who graduated from the institute.

He said: “Perhaps there is no field of human endeavour where knowledge and skills are demanded but are abysmally absent than in the contemporary field of politics and politicking in Nigeria.”

The APC chieftain said that politics is such a demanding field of human endeavour that it should not be invaded by ill-trained, ill-mannered and absolutely ill-brought up children.

Oyedepo added: “My long years of participation in partisan politics where I have seen it all, have created in me some burdens; burdens on the issue of leadership and politics.

“So many things are certainly wrong with our politics: the politics without principle, ideology, enlightened self-interests, programmes, manifesto, commitment, docile electorates/citizens and unaccountable leadership.”

He noted that even though problems are legion, politics remained the most reliable instrument of getting whatever we want in an organised human society.

Oyedepo disclosed that the reason behind the establishment of the institute was his personal burden for effective and progressive political leadership in Nigeria.

“We are conscious of the fact that without fixing our politics, we never can fix our economy and there shall be no prosperity in the land,” he said.

The APC chieftain also said that School for Democratic Solution, which happened to be one of the five schools of the institute, is the anchor of the weekly political dialogue.

He pointed out that “the idea behind the weekly political dialogue is to infuse some understanding and knowledge into the mind of those that must take a plunge into politics and leadership at whatever level.

“It is our belief that while the science of politics is taught in our universities; the art of politics is learnt on the field.

“There are some people in politics that specialise in party or election administration while some make their stint by standing for election; and some that traverse all areas of politics.

“But in whatever area one may want to make his or her mark, training or preparation is imperative.”

Oyedepo expressed the belief that the graduates of political dialogue would help to effect some changes in the political landscape of Kwara and Nigeria in general.

“With the knowledge garnered from this institute, you are to be the ambassadors of this institute, even more than the certificate we give you.

“Let the demonstration of the knowledge, information and skill acquired be the true certificate and testimonial that you have passed through this institute”

In his good will message, the factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Mr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, said that the programme is coming at a point where the need for training of politicians is needed in the state and the country as a whole.

Bolarinwa also said that since the country is practicing democracy, the people being put forward for political position should be people that are qualified to hold such positions.

