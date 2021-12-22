PDP Stakeholders Laud Party for Zoning 2023 Governorship to Kwara North

James Emejo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have applauded the decision of the party, its leader, Dr. Bukola Saraki, as well as all stakeholders in the state for zoning the 2023 governorship ticket to Kwara North.

The group described the move as a “right decision taken at the right time” which will further strengthen the relationship between Kwara North and other senatorial districts.

In a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Sani Boriya, Hon. Adamu Usman, Hon. Hashim Mora and Hon.Idris Garba, the stakeholders, said, “We believe that our good brothers and sisters from Kwara South and Kwara Central are going to reciprocate the support and love we have been offering to them in 2023 because it is going to be a collective agenda as Kwara North cannot do it alone.

“We also appreciate Kwara North Stakeholders for being focused and committed in spite of every divisive tendencies and challenges, we have the belief that we shall remain united in the pursuit of the power rotation agenda and beyond to coast our great party to victory come 2023.”

The statement recalled that the agitation for power shift had been on since 2011 after the completion of Saraki’s tenure adding however that “as God would have it we were unable to clinch the ticket untill now and it is an indication that PDP is going for victory come 2023”.

“Baruten Local Government PDP stakeholders are assuring Kwarans of our total support on this agenda and we shall intensify every measure to sensitize our people at the grassroots on the importance of having Kwara State Governor from Kwara North to mitigate the infrastructural deficit of the zone, ” it added.

