Forum Passes Vote of Confidence on APC Caretaker Committee

Ugo Aliogo

The Progressive Students Forum (PSF) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on the Caretaker Committee of the party led by Mai Mala Buni.

PSF, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Precious Igwe, said the image and legacies of the caretaker committee is evident and the progressive student forum is pleased with the political engineering in progress in our party, which has witnessed the harvest of high-profile governors and legislators since the caretaker committee came on stream.

“The PSF is grateful to the national youth leader, Mr. Ismeal Ahmed, for the leadership strives and commitment to young people across Nigeria, we look forward to a fruitful working relationship. God bless Nigeria.

According to PSF, a group known as Progressive Youth Movement, posing as youths under the APC, publicly announced the disbandment of the caretaker committee led by Buni.

“It is expedient to put the record straight before unsuspecting public that the caretaker committee was legally constituted by the highest organ of the party, which is the national executive committee and on the day of constitution of the committee, the commander in chief President Muhammadu Buhariwas in attendance and as leader of our great party, he presided. Any other mushroom group seeking relevance from the back door is dead on arrival,” PSF said.

