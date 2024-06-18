Niger-Delta Excellence Celebrated at Eve Afrique Redball Awards

Mary Nnah

In a night of inspiration, music, and awards, the Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative celebrated outstanding Niger-Delta indigenes at the 2024 Eve Afrique Redball Awards.

The 14th edition of the event, held at the luxurious Wells Cariton Apartment, Cubana Hall, Asokoro, Abuja, on May 19th, brought together distinguished guests to honour individuals who have contributed significantly to the development of the Niger Delta.

The theme, “Cultivating Progress in the Niger Delta – A shared responsibility, a case study of the Bille Kingdom Module, Call for Action”, set the tone for an evening of recognition and celebration.

The event was a testament to the region’s potential and the impact that can be made when individuals come together to drive progress.

Elder Boma Vincent Benebo, one of the speakers, shared the inspiring story of the Bille Kingdom’s community development through shared responsibility.

He urged the people of the Niger Delta to take charge of their destiny and develop a blueprint for community development. His words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of collective effort in achieving progress.

Engineer Adokiye Tombomieye, the Chairman of the occasion, highlighted the Niger Delta’s untapped potential and investment opportunities in various sectors. He emphasised the need to attract local and foreign investors to stimulate economic growth, creating a brighter future for the region.

Mrs. Rosemary John-Oduone, another speaker, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility for the progress of the Niger Delta. Her passionate speech encouraged the audience to take action, identifying areas where they could make a positive impact.

The MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, represented by Mrs. Mary Eferhoba Nwaeke, thanked Eve Afrique for bringing together stakeholders to discuss the region’s progress. He pledged continued support and partnership with Eve Afrique empowerment initiatives, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to the region’s development.

The Eve Afrique Heart of Gold Award recognised individuals who have contributed to the development of the Niger Delta. Recipients included Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Hon. Boma GoodHead, Stella Fubara, Dr. Paul Ibigobofori Wakama, Dame Julie Eniekedo Donli, Eniye Ambakederemo, and Magajin Garin of Fika, Alhaji Suleiman Gimba. Each awardee’s achievements and dedication to the region were celebrated, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

The President of the Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative, Ivy Davies Etokakpan, emphasised the importance of celebrating outstanding Niger Delta citizens and encouraging shared responsibility for regional development. She expressed her gratitude to the awardees and guests, acknowledging the power of collective effort in driving progress.

The award ceremony ended with a live band performance, leaving guests in high spirits and appreciation for the inspiring stories and achievements celebrated. The Eve Afrique Redball Awards have once again proven to be a beacon of hope and inspiration, shining a light on the Niger Delta’s unsung heroes and celebrating the region’s triumphs.

The event demonstrated the power of collaboration and shared responsibility in driving progress and development in the Niger Delta. It served as a call to action, encouraging individuals to take charge of their destiny and contribute to the region’s growth. The Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative has once again set a high standard for excellence, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

As the Niger Delta continues to grow and develop, events like the Eve Afrique Redball Awards play a vital role in recognizing and celebrating achievements. They inspire others to strive for excellence, creating a brighter future for the region and its people.