Treepz, CMS T&M Deploy Digital Technology to Serve 1.6m Passengers Annually

Peter Uzoho

Transport solutions provider, Treepz Inc., has partnered with foremost licensed shuttle bus company, the CMS Taxi and Motor Nigeria Limited (CMS T&M) to deploy digital technology that would provide commuters with convenient and affordable means of transportation within cities in Nigeria and across Africa.

Treepz announced the newest partnership in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, saying its mission to provide convenient and affordable transport services to passengers had been accomplished with the deal with CMS T&M.

It said the partnership would see CMS T&M passengers have access to a more convenient payment option and predictable travel times with 1.6 million passengers targeted to be served annually.

According to the statement, the technology provided by Treepz would allow the CMS T&M management to manage their operations efficiently and digitise their ticketing systems to provide transparency for the bus operator.

Commenting on the partnership, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Treepz Inc., Mr. Onyeka Akumah, said: “At Treepz, our goal is to improve the public transportation system in Africa using technology and we are constantly looking out for opportunities to make this happen.

“By combining the expertise and technologies of Treepz, with CMS T&M’s 42 years of experience in public transportation and fleet management, we are on the right path to achieving this goal.

“I am particularly excited about the payment method that will be introduced, which is quite similar to the Oyster card system in London.

“This will greatly improve the experience of daily commuters in Lagos and kick-start the digitalisation of transportation systems across Nigeria.”

Commenting on the partnership, the Managing Director of CMS T&M, Mr. Andrew Akhigbe, said: “We are excited about our recent partnership with Treepz and can’t wait to power our CMS bus park using world-class technology with benefits occurring to both partners and commuters.

“Being a business of over 53 years, one of our goals is to drive a transparent operation system and Treepz will help us to meet this using technology.”

Treepz shared a common goal with bus partners like CMS T&M to provide the most efficient and affordable bus travel solutions in parks and across bus-stops in cities in Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

