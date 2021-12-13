Soun of Ogbomoso Dies at 95, Buried According to Islamic Rites

* Buhari, Makinde, Fayemi, Akeredolu, Lalong, others mourn

A first class monarch from Oyo State, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, died yesterday at the age of 95 and was immediately buried according to Islamic rites.

The monarch, who died around 2am, was buried in obedience to Islamic injunctions at about 4:30pm inside a vault within the palace.

He reigned for 48 years.

The burial prayer was conducted by the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Tholiat Oluwasina Ayilara.

The Gbagun Ruling House of Ogbomoso, announced the passing of the monarch, in a press statement by Dr. Aderemi Oyewumi, which stated that the first class traditional ruler joined his ancestors in the early hours of yesterday.

The statement read: “With total submission to the will of Almighty God and on behalf of Gbagun Ruling House, we announce the death of our Father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, CON, CFR, Soun of Ogbomosoland, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, 12th December 2021, marking the end of 48 years of a glorious reign.

“Kabiyesi is survived by wives, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren”.

Meanwhile, eminent Nigerians have continued to send in their condolence messages as well as visit the palace since the news of the death of the monarch became public knowledge.

Those who have so far sympathised with the monarchy, the government and people of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, included President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Seyi Makinde of the State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Some of those who had visited the palace to commiserate with the family of the late monarch were former a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who hails from the town; Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan; another former governor of Oyo, Chief Rasheed Ladoja; Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi; Senator Fatai Buhari, and Senator Hamzat Adeseun..

President Buhari, in a release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and especially, the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler, whose reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

President Buhari also joined the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, whom he said would forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks.

He urged sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland to be consoled with the fact that Oba Oyewumi accentuated his reign with the development and progress of the community through enduring peace and extension of hands of fellowship to peoples of other lands.

Makinde: It’s a Huge Loss

Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, as a huge loss to the Ogbomoso Kingdom, Oyo State and humanity in general.

Makinde further described him as a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development, adding that the monarch made lasting impact on his domain, while also leaving indelible marks on Oyo State and humanity.

Alao-Akala: It’s a Personal Loss to Me

Former Oyo State Governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, has described the death of the monarch as a personal loss to him.

“The sudden demise of my father and traditional ruler of my hometown, (The land of the Valiants), His Imperial Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladuni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III is a personal loss to me.

‘Kabiyesi, was an all round figure in my life. He was a father, mentor and teacher who did not hesitate to spare the rod, when need be to whip me back into line as and when necessary.

‘As the Bobagunwa of Ogbomosoland, a honourary titled Chief to Kabiyesi, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, I became a member of the inner recces of the palace and I saw first hand a just and fair King who led Ogbomosoland with the fear of God.

“Kabiyesi never ruled over Ogbomosoland, he led us into global fame and recognition. Baba, brought Ogbomosoland into International reckoning and brought about a huge deal of development.”

It’s End of a Glorious Rule, Says Oyo Speaker

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has expressed his condolences to the people of Ogbomosoland on the demise of Oba Oyewumi and described his death as marking the end of a glorious 48 years rule.

While further describing him as one of the most successful Obas not only in Oyo State but across the South West, he said, “The death of Soun signals the end of a glorious era in Ogbomosoland and indeed Yorubaland.

“Ogbomosoland has lost a quintessential, Oba, who distinguished himself as a true heir to the throne of his ancestors. It is so sad that we lost Oba Ajagungbade at the auspicious age of 95, when his abundant elderly, native and ancestral experience is required by all and sundry.”

Fayemi: Late Soun’ll Be Sorely Missed

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has also mourned the passage of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, and expressed sadness overhis passing, describing it as a great loss.

Dr. Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Oba as a progressive traditional ruler, who worked tirelessly for the development and peace of his kingdom during his lifetime.

According to him, the late Oba Oyewumi brought grace, candour, reverence and dignity to the ancient throne he occupied for 48 years and made his town a centre of attraction in culture and tradition.

He also hailed the peace building efforts of the late Oba Oyewumi and his contributions to the unity of Nigeria at critical periods of its development.

Akeredolu: A Great Iroko Tree Has Fallen

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has expressed his condolences over the transition of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, saying a great Iroko tree had fallen.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode, Akeredolu, condoled with the Queen, Olori Olaronke Oyewumi, and the entire family, as well as the people of Ogbomoso over the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler.

“A great Iroko tree has fallen – Ajanaku sun bi oke. Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, was the most decorated Soun. He was a man, who loomed larger than life; a very revered monarch, he was.

“Having been close to the family for a period spanning several decades, the First Lady, Betty, and I, mourn this respected monarch, who has transited to the world beyond, to be with his forefathers.

“We will surely miss his wise counsel. He was a father to all. His reign signposteddevelopment and enduring peace in the land of Ogbomoso. He was a King that history will forever be kind to. He played his part well.”

Lalong: His Demise, a Huge Loss to Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has commiserated with the family of Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, saying his demise was a huge loss to the state.

Lalong, in a statement described the loss of the First Class traditional ruler as a great loss not only to the Government and people of Oyo State and Ogbomosoland, but also to the government and people of Plateau.

The governor explained that the late Monarch spent his formative years in Jos, where he founded many businesses as well as built strong relationships, which he continued to maintain after being called upon to ascend the throne of his fore fathers.

He said during his tenure as former Chancellor of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, the late Soun of Ogbomosho inspired the Institution to grow and become one of the leading State Universities in Nigeria with rapid expansion of infrastructure, research and student experience.

