SERAP Urges Lawan, Gbajabiamila to Probe Missing N10bn N’Assembly Funds

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to promptly probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies fresh allegations that N10 billion public money budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated or diverted.

In the letter dated December 11, 2021, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said the grim allegations that N10,051,283,568.82 of public money is missing are documented in the 2019 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF).

SERAP said addressing the allegations would improve public confidence and trust in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional and oversight responsibilities, and to adhere to the highest standards of integrity in the management of public funds.

SERAP also said little can be achieved by the National Assembly in the fight against corruption if the leadership and members do not first confront the spectre of alleged corruption and mismanagement within their ranks.

It, therefore, urged the duo to identify the lawmakers and staff members suspected to be involved, and hand them over to appropriate anti-corruption agencies to face prosecution.

The letter read in part: “According to the Auditor-General’s Report for 2019, the House of Representatives paid N2,550,000,000.00 to members as running costs between July and December 2019, but failed to account for the money, contrary to paragraph 1011(i) of the Financial Regulations. There was no evidence to show what the funds were used for, and no documents to back up the spending. The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been ‘diverted’.

“He wants the money recovered. The House of Representatives also reportedly paid N258, 000, 000 as cash advances to 59 officers between February and December 2019, but has failed to account for the money. The officers were paid the money despite the fact that they have not accounted for the previous cash advances.

“The House of Representatives also reportedly paid N107,912,962.45 as repairs and maintenance allowance for unspecified residential quarters, but failed to account for the money. The money spent was also in excess of the cash advances threshold of N200,000 as stipulated by the Financial Regulations. The Senate reportedly collected N219, 645, 597.08 as housing loans from 107 senators’ salary arrears between July and December 2019, but failed to remit the money. The Senate also reportedly recovered N123,320,916.72 being car loans to senators between July and December 2019, but there was no evidence that the money was remitted to the treasury. The Auditor-General wants the money recovered and remitted. These fresh allegations amount to fundamental breaches of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 as amended and the country’s international obligations, including under the UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.”

“We would be grateful if you would indicate the measures being taken to address the allegations and to implement the proposed recommendations within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then as to the steps being taken in this direction, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel the leadership of the National Assembly to implement these recommendations in the public interest, and to promote transparency and accountability in the National Assembly.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

