Edo Outstanding Teacher Receives House, N1m Cash Gift

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has announced the gift of a house and the sum of N1 million to an outstanding Biology Teacher in the state, Mrs. Benedicta Idele, who emerged as the first runner-up in the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award.

Obaseki made the announcement when he received the teacher who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City.

According to him, “we cherish what you have done; we admire you and as a state, your efforts will not go unrecognised. A couple of years ago, another teacher won a similar award and as a government, we gave her a house; that tradition has been established and you will also get one.

“That will be in addition to the sum of N1 million. I want to congratulate and thank you very much for the good work you have been doing. You have excelled and are now on our radar; we expect that you will do much more.

“You will be one of those teachers who will provide leadership for our EDOBEST 2.0. As you already know, our priority in Edo is education. We realise that once you have an educated population, half of your problems are solved, if not all,” he added.

Earlier, the awardee, Mrs. Benedicta Idele, a biology teacher in Asoro Grammar School, Egor Local Government Area of the state, attributed her success to the recent training she undertook, which was organised by Edo State Government.

