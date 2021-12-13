Atseye, Quadre Win Rainoil Tennis Open

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s master of Clay, Henry Atseye and Women’s number one player, Oyinlomo Quadre were at the weekend crowned winners of this year’s Rainoil Tennis Open Championship.

Held at the Clay Court of the Lagos Country Club in Ikeja, Atseye proved why he is the Master of Clay in Nigeria as he defeated men’s singles defending champion and number one seed, Joseph Imeh by two straight sets of 7/6(7/4), 6/2 to emerge the winner.

In his reaction after the hard fought battle, Atseye appreciated Rainoil for supporting tennis in the country, pointing out that the Rainoil Tennis Open offers Nigerian players the opportunity to get exposed to clay.

Also, defending women champion of the annual Rainoil tennis Open championship, Oyinlomo Quadre retained her title after beating no 1 seed, Marylove Edwards in two straight sets.

Quadre who came into the tournament as second seed after about seven months lay-off due to injury proved too hard a nut for her opponent to crack as she dominated all the sets to end the ambition of Marylove Edwards whom she was meeting for the first time in her career and ended the game at 6-4, 6-1.

Speaking at the end of the energy sapping encounter, Quadre noted that she’s happy retaining the title despite seven months of lay-off.

“I’m really happy winning this tournament after coming back from injury. It was not an easy game because there was a lot of tension but I played my best game and won against an equally good opponent”, she said.

In her own remarks, Marylove admitted playing against a very good player; saying that she tried her best but her best was not enough to dethrone her.

” It was a very good game and both of us put in our best but the better player won.

In the men’s doubles event, Mathew Abamu and Michael Chima defeated Henry Atseye and Nnoso Madueke to emerge winners, while the women’s doubles won by Omolayo Bamidele and Oyinlomo Quadre

The Group Managing Director of Rainoil, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, in his remarks said that tennis is a sports he is so passionate about, noting that if it is invested in, it will help young Nigerians make a very decent living

He urged the players to be more dedicated and committed in order to improve on their games. He thanked Lagos Country Club Ikeja for being a good host.

“Rainoil is proud to be associated with tennis. I’m passionate about the game and this is our own effort in developing tennis in the country.”

Winners in the men and women’s singles went home with N600, 000 and 500,000 respectively, while their runners-up got N300,000 and N250,000 respectively. Winners of the men and women’s doubles went home with N600,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

