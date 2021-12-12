Yoruba Obas to Meet on Unconventional Ways of Tackling Insecurity in S’West

Fidelis David in Akure

Traditional rulers in the South-west may soon converge to fashion out means to tackle insecurity unconventionally in the region.

The Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, charged the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi on the need to arrest the spate of insecurity in the region through unconventional means.

He made the charge when the Ooni of Ife paid him a visit while celebrating his 45th coronation anniversary.

Addressing Ooni, Oba Aroloye said: “It’s documented that you, Ooni of Ife, are the Arole of Oduduwa. I have many documents here with me to prove that.

“You have many vital roles to play now at this point in time. There’s insecurity in Yorubaland. We need to tackle this unconventional way.

“Before the coming of the colonial masters, our fathers had their own way of tackling insecurity. We still have these things with and in us. We haven’t thrown everything away.

“We, all Yoruba obas, should begin to have meeting to see how we can protect our land and brainstorm on different salient issues bordering our people.

“It is high time you began to organise meetings of Obas in Yorubaland. We all sons of Oduduwa must begin to have meetings from time to time.”

Oba Aroloye disclosed that Oba Ogunwusi would be the third Ooni that had visited Idanre because of the relationship between the two towns.

Idanre was initially known as Ife Oke before the name was changed to Idanre, which was derived from the magical prowess of the people.

In his address, the Ooni of Ife agreed with Oba Aroloye on the issues raised, promising to address them all.

He promised to return to the Rock town soon to climb the popular Idanre Hill which harbours several tourist centres.

Though 95-year-old Oba Aroloye said he went to the hill last over 20 years ago, he implored the Ooni of Ife to visit the hill so he could be acquainted with several traditional heritages conserved on the hill.

Some sons and daughters of the town were honoured by Oba Aroloye as he installed them as chiefs of Idanre kingdom.

Among the newly installed chiefs are Dr. Anthony Omolola (Otunba Tuluse of Idanre), his wife, Mrs. Maria Omolola (Yeye Meso Tuluse of Idanre), Engr. Benson Ajisegiri (Otunba Atayese of Idanre), Olori Yetunde Esther (Otun Yeye Oge), Mr. Fadayomi (Gbobaniyi of Idanre), Moses Olayera (Otunba) among others.

Among many dignitaries that graced the occasion is the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alexander Ogomudia (rtd).

In another development, at the grand finale of the coronation anniversary, on Saturday at Olofin Grammar School, Idanre, monarchs from different parts of the state came to celebrate with Owa of Idanre. Among them are Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo, Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, Oba Adebori Adeleye and Aroloye of Atosin, Oba Gilbert Ogunlowo. Chief Pius Akinyelure, General Alexander Ogomudia, Senator Ayo Akinyelure and several others made donations to the N500 million development fund of the town.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

