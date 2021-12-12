Oyeyimika Adeboye: Chip Off the Old Block

HighLife

Truly, human beings may not live forever individually, but the same cannot be said for their legacy. A person’s life force may dwindle and they may pass into death, but their legacies, if they have lived a good life and reared good children, will remain evergreen and ever glowing. The late Chief Timothy Adeola Odutola and his daughter, Oyeyimika Adeboye, are a case in point. Although folks still remember Odutola as one of the foremost entrepreneurs of his time, this remembrance happens once in a while. But every time his daughter raises her head, the picture of that great man comes to mind.

Adeboye is not only a symbolic representation of her father’s unprecedented talents and diligence. The lady has come into her own and begun to make waves large enough to swallow many of her forebears. Even though she still has some miles to go before matching her father’s corporate prowess, there is no doubt that she is on the right track.

Folks will remember that Adeboye truly rose to international eminence when she became the MD of Cadbury Nigeria Plc., the first woman to hold the position in the company.

Considering that Cadbury has a prominent corporate track that is 50 years long, Adeboye’s mark on the company’s history is likely to remain unrivaled in the years to come.

Folks that have paid close attention to her achievements since she clinched the Cadbury MD position in 2019 have nothing but glowing praises for her. They say that she is on her way to shaking her generation as her late father did. Her brilliance, diligence, and dual attention to detail and the big picture leave no room for reproach. Thus, those that thought that Cadbury raised Adeboye’s status only because they wanted to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion can only gasp in wonder.

In a few months, Adeboye will clock two years in her position as Cadbury MD. Already, she has made enough waves to be considered worthy of her historic position as the company’s number one woman. Then again, this should come as no surprise. Knowing who her father is, there is more to come, great and marvelous things, just like her father at the peak of his career and generation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

