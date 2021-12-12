Oluyinka Davids: The Man with the Midas Touch

Mary Nnah

Camera handling, directing and postproduction is something Oluyinka Davids, the Creative Director iFocus Pictures, enjoys doing. That is why he is excelling in his work.

The filmmaker, with over 15 years of experience who has successfully produced and directed a lot of projects both in Nigeria and abroad said he has always had passion for the job.

“I love telling stories that would transform lives in a positive way through making music and movies. There is so much going on in our world today. I believe things can change for the better if we take a different approach or make positive moves. Change is a process.

Speaking further, Davids said: “I love cameras and photography. I remember when I was in secondary school, I pleaded with my parents to allow me to learn how to handle video cameras, but they refused. My parents didn’t give me the chance to learn two things I love — music and camera. I had to travel out of the country to study cinematography and also had other training in filmmaking. Here I am today doing what I love. Passion drives me and has kept me going. Also, I had to put in more effort and looking back to where I started to where I am today, I am glad I took that bold step.

On who is eligible to be a cinematographer, the United-States based film guru said: ” A cinematographer is someone who understands the technicalities of films and filmmaking. You need to understand not only the camera now, but also the sound and light before you can be qualified to be a cinematographer. You also have to understand the pros and cons of the camera.

He quickly added that there is a difference between a cinematographer and a camera. According to him, a cinematographer covers areas such as sound, video and so on, while a cameraman just handles the camera. On the other hand, he said that a good film director must have proper understanding of the script and the ability to interpret the script.

Sharing his views on the Nigerian film industry, Davids said the industry has grown greatly but more work has to be done. He believes there are so many talented young ones who could contribute their quota to the industry, if given a push and the right platform to excel.

“We have great talents in this country. You will be amazed at what these young ones can do, if given the opportunity to showcase what they have. Right now, I am working on a new project which I will unveil soon. I urge our younger ones to follow their dreams, work hard and be determined”, he said.

