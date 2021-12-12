Idahosa: Elected Officials Risk Public Wrath over Failed Promises

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, Mr Dennis Idahosa yesterday said political leaders would soon come under the attack of the people if they failed to deliver on their campaign promises.

Idahosa made this remark while distributing motorcycles to 160 women and youths as empowerment at Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Idahosa, currently representing Ovia Federal Constituency, said the standard already set in the constituency “is such that the people will no longer tolerate a none performer.

The lawmaker explained that aside the empowerment; he had over 54 completed and ongoing projects across the 23 wards that made up the federal constituency.

He said: “It is not about winning elections but fulfilling my campaign promises. Again, here we are fulfilling part of our campaign promises.

“This is just my commitment to the people of Ovia federal constituency, but also my commitment to God and to change the narrative of the past. Ovia has seen the light; gone are the days when you turn what is meant for the people to yourself.

“By the time we are done, whoever that will come must perform or they will be stoned.”

A member elect of the State House of Assembly, Mr Sunday Aghedo said he was never in doubt that Idahosa would be an effective representative of Ovia federal constituency.

“There have been others before him, but they failed to do what Idahosa is doing now. He has set a standard that those coming after him will strive hard to achieve.

“What he is doing today is unprecedented in the history of Ovia federal constituency,” he stated.

On his part, the State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Lawrence Okah, urged the beneficiaries to maintain of the motorcycles.

“These motorcycles will enable you all to work and take care of your families,” he said.

The empowerment programme was facilitated by Idahosa through the National Productivity Centre.

