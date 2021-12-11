Sylvester Oromoni: Cultism, Bullying in Schools Must End, Says Gov Sanwo-Olu

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that cultism and bullying by fellow students must be eradicated, saying the entrenched practices are having negative effects on the nation’s educational system.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call at the inauguration of a newly built female hostel and 12 classroom blocks at the Lagos State Model College, Igbokuta, Lagos.

The governor’s call is coming on the heels of the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of Dowen College, a private school in Lekki area of Lagos, who was allegedly bullied by senior students in his hostel and died in the process after sustaining fatal injuries.

Sanwo-Olu said the projects reflect his administration’s continued dedication to quality and equitable education and unwavering commitment to the provision of a conducive learning and teaching environment.

The governor, who decried the menace of cultism and acts of bullying among students, urged victims to speak up whenever they are being bullied and oppressed in the school.

He said, “At this juncture, I must make it clear that bullying will not be condoned in any of the private or public schools in Lagos State.

“In line with our policy of “if you see something, say something”, cases of bullying in schools must be promptly reported to the school administrators, and they are obligated to act swiftly and responsibly.

“We sympathise with the family of the late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that all those involved in the unfortunate incident are duly prosecuted and justice is fully served.”

He reiterated that education is a core pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda and one of the major tools being used to change the face of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We are building world-class schools and equipping our students with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to compete globally. Today’s ceremony clearly demonstrates our promise to give our students the best in terms of quality education and excellent infrastructure.

“As a means of improving teaching and learning in our primary and secondary schools, we have commissioned over 1,097 projects in 970 schools across the state. We also ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools, while 87,000 dual composite units of furniture have so far been supplied to schools.”

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said the governor’s main purpose was to ensure that all students in Lagos State receive quality education in a conducive environment.

“It is indeed wonderful to see that these promises are being kept. In less than three years, the state has met every one of these promises to a significant extent.

‘’I wish to acknowledge Mr. Governor’s sustained passion and significant contribution to the Education Sector in Lagos State. The newly built female hostel with 182-bed capacity, house mistress quarters, 12-classroom block and other facilities will make teaching and learning conducive for students and their teachers,” she said.

