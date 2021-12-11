Chancellor Makes Case for Entrepreneurship Studies in Tertiary Schools

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chancellor, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Dr. Winifred Awosika, has advocated that entrepreneurship studies should be made compulsory for students in tertiary institutions in the country.

Awosika stated this while delivering her address at the Third Convocation Ceremony of the institution in Abeokuta, Ogun State, saying such a move would contribute to national development.

The chancellor, who is also the founder of the university, explained that it was important for graduating students to blend academics and entrepreneurship skills, to make them viable for industries and in tune with various governmental policies.

She stressed the need for tertiary institutions, to produce men and women who would not only be academically sound, but economically sufficient.

Awosika explained that Chrisland University was leaving no stone unturned by making entrepreneurship a composite part and parcel of courses learnt.

She noted that the institution, which started with seven students, had continued to grow despite the prevailing circumstances from just to over 700 students at present.

She said, “As the proprietor, I am determined to provide the required support both physical and material resources which would engender quality research, teaching in partnership with reputable and world class institution’s,” she said.

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, noted that Miss Kave Martha from the Department of Criminology and Security Studies emerged overall best graduating student with 4.85 CGPA.

The vice chancellor explained that 44 students graduated with five of them bagging first class, saying that all the students had all excelled in learning and character.

Babalola urged the graduating students to continue to be a good ambassador of the school.

The Guest Speaker, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, urged the graduands to seek internship opportunities, saying it would prepare them for their dream job, saying they should also start thinking of post graduate education.

