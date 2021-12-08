Zulum Gives N5 million Cash to Soldiers Injured in Encounter with ISWAP

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday, gave a cash gift of N5 million to soldiers injured during an encounter with Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Rann, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said Zulum on Monday visited the soldiers injured in the encounter with the terrorist group in Rann, the secretariat of Kala Balge Local Government Area

According to Gusau, Zulum interacted with and consoled all the affected soldiers in Army Hospital at Maimalari Barracks, located in Maiduguri.

He said the governor was received by the General Officer Commanding 7 Division of the Army, Brig Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo.

The Governor consequently directed the release of N5m, which was immediately shared to all soldiers on admission, including those unconnected with the Kala-Balge battle, Isa said.

Accompanied by a state assembly member, representing Kala Balge, and commissioners for Justice and Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Zulum consoled the soldiers, thanked and commended them for their gallantry and patriotism.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a press statement, had disclosed that the insurgents mouted gun trucks and motorcycles and attacked troops deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Rann, during which the troops gallantly killed 26 and captured the terrorists’ combat vehicles, 18 AK 47 rifles and one M-21 rifle with large quantity of ammunition. Several other equipment were also destroyed by own troops, the military added.

The troops forced the insurgents “to abandon their mission and withdraw in disarray”, even though “regrettably, two officers and five soldiers paid the supreme price, while three personnel sustained gunshot wounds” and were moved to the hospital.

