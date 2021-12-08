VATEBRA Rewards Best Performing Candidates, Schools in WASSCE 2020

Mary Nnah

An ICT company, Vatebra Limited, in partnership with the West African Examinations Council, Nigeria has once again awarded scholarships to best performing schools and candidates in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for the 2020 academic year.

The WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Awards, which held in Ibadan, Oyo State, is part of a range of corporate social responsibility projects aimed at giving back to the public, particularly in the academic domain.

The awards were presented to the various winners at the formal opening ceremony of the 59th annual meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) held at the Daylan Event Center Ibadan recently.

The awards instituted and presented this year are based on these categories: best public secondary school in sciences: (Chemistry, Biology and Physics) in Nigeria; the overall best public secondary school in all subjects in Nigeria: the best overall female candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria;and the best overall male candidate in public secondary schools in all subjects in Nigeria.

Winners of this year’s awards were presented with various cash prizes. Ayebode High School, Ekiti State won the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for best public Secondary School in Sciences in Nigeria and was presented a cash prize of N1.5 million. Community Secondary School, Abajah, Owerri. Imo State won the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Overall Best Public Secondary School in all subjects in Nigeria and got N 2.5 million.

Furthermore, Okorie Devinefavour Nkechinyere of the Federal College of Education Technical Secondary School, Akoka, Lagos State won the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Best Overall Female Candidate in Public Secondary Schools in All Subjects and got N500,000, while Adeosun Idris Ayotunde of Airforce Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State won the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award for Best Overall Male Candidate in Public Secondary School in all subjects and also got N500,000.

Speaking at the event, the Head, Educational Bodies at Vatebra Limited, Oluwole Aduloju said “one major criterion to be met by winners of the WAEC/VATEBRA merit award is to be outstanding and be without blemish knowing that this driving principle also transcends from one of our organisational core value of excellence”.

The Head of National Office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, in his remarks, gave a brief background of the awards and the milestones achieved by the examination body in recent years. Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Commissioner for Basic Education, Oyo State, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem and other delegates from the state government.

Vatebra Limited had backed the WAEC/VATEBRA Merit Award since 2019 where it awarded similar prizes to Okpuje Secondary School, Owan West, Edo State, Airforce Comprehensive School, Iyana Offa, Oyo State, Ugbala Uchenna Ezekiel of Command Day Secondary School, Enugu and Amah Nmesoma Faith of Girls Secondary School Akwakuma, Imo State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

