Ighodalo, Sanwo-Olu, Want Curricula Review to Reflect Skills-based Economy

Oluchi Chibuzor

The need for a holistic and thorough review of education curricula across all levels in the country has been once more emphasised if the nation must find Its feet among developed economies.

This, technocrats, academicians, policymakers noted, was necessary to reflect the realities of the 21st century that is technology-driven in line with innovation, vocational skills and entrepreneurship.

At a stakeholders’ meeting at the Wellspring University, Benin, the university’s Chancellor, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, maintained that no other thing was setting Nigeria backward but lack of knowledge.

According to him, earmarking a less than expected amount of money for education is a disservice to the country, noting, “No country grows or develops beyond its standard of education.”

He affirmed that Wellspring was established to plug into the education sector to contribute its quota innovatively.

“Education remains the bedrock of any society. Nigeria ought to be the hub of Africa’s ICT, Entrepreneurship and others. Today, it is laughable to claim we are a giant of Africa. Wellspring had come to change the ugly trend and narrative,” he stated.

Speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rotimi Issac Ayaji, pledged to drive the innovation and mission of the institution by working harmoniously with the board and management of the school.

According to him, every student and graduate of Wellspring must be Information and Communication Technology (ICT) certified as entrepreneurship is compulsory irrespective of discipline.

“Exams and scores are not enough. We need to pay attention to skills and make our students master the art of leadership, ICT/digital literacy, and other advanced applications to solve problems,” he said. “Our curriculum is on constant review to be skilled-based. We are promoting innovation and creativity. All our courses are accredited by NUC. We are sure that our graduates would be employers of labour, employable, problem solvers, transformational leaders, game changers and men and women of character.”

Former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra proposed handing schools over to the private sector for quality graduates. He also suggested that no politician should be given any award again until things get better for every Nigerian.

“I did it in Anambra, and it worked. These awards do not solve the problems facing us. Let us fix the country first before awards,” he added.

On her part, Lagos First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Lagos State University’s Vice-Chancellor, Olatunji Ibiyemi Bello, charged Wellspring to be a breeding ground for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for economic growth, development and sustenance.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Commissioner of Education, Folashade Adefisayo, decried the poor quality graduates churned out every year.

She revealed that Lagos would soon establish comprehensive schools where students would have the opportunity to explore their potential.

“Some schools are churning out graduates not fit for purpose. We need more funding for education. However, we need to reposition the education system to address outdated teaching and learning styles because we’re not doing enough.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

